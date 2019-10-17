PRESCOTT — Prescott scored three minutes into the match, held a 4-0 halftime lead, and handed visiting Walla Walla Valley Academy a 7-1 soccer loss here on Wednesday.
Adrian Rubio opened the Tigers’ scoring on an unassisted goal, and then Omar Velazco took a Jayson Castillo feed for the first of Velazco’s three goals on the day 22 minutes in.
The Knights’ Zach Huxel then scored off a corner kick five minutes later to pull WWVA within 2-1.
Prescott’s Castillo then took a Rubio assist at the 28-minute mark and punched it in, and Velazco’s second goal made it 4-1 Tigers at half.
In the second 40 minutes, Rubio got his second score six minutes into the half, and Castillo scored his second goal of the match at the 66-minute mark off a Velazco assist.
Velazco completed the hat trick on an unassisted goal at 71 minutes in.
Prescott goalie Miguel Ayala had two saves in the match.
The Tigers, now 10-3-0, next play the Prescott alumni at noon on Saturday.