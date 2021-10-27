PRESCOTT — Prescott lost to Sunnyside Christian, 25-19, 25-16, 27-29, 16-25, 15-13, in Southeast 1B League volleyball on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
"Prescott left everything on their home court in their last league match of the season," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "Senior Night made it special, along with a trip to the postseason in the offering."
The Tigers dropped the first two sets, but battled to win the hard-fought third set and dominated the fourth.
The decisive fifth set went back and forth, and was tied at 12 when Prescott's setter Fatima Becerra twisted her ankle and had to be replaced by middle blocker Monica Castillo.
"The final points didn't go the Tigers' way," Young said.
Prescott was led by junior Naomi Virgen with five aces, seven kills, nine digs and four assists, senior Angeles Ayala had three aces, 11 kills and three blocks, and sophomore Fatima Becerra recorded five aces, five kills and 13 assists.
"I'm over the top proud of these girls," Young said. "They fought with tremendous heart tonight. We're always undersized, but not outhustled. We got to all the scramble balls.
"Naomi (Virgen) played the match of her young career," he said. "She tried desperately to will us to victory.
"Angeles (Ayala) and Fatima (Becerra) chipped in with their normal stats lines keeping us competitive," Young said. "I wish I could give them postseason play. They earned it with effort, but not on the scoreboard."
It was the final Prescott match for seniors Ayala, Michell Morales and Violet Beckman.
"We'll miss their contributions, but they left their marks on the program," Young said. "I expect Angeles to make all-league again, and she was a consistent force in the middle all year long."
