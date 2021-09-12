LEWISTON — Prescott's soccer team took an early advantage against Lewiston on Adrian Rubio's penalty kick goal four and a half minutes into the game, but the home team wound up on the winning end of a 5-2 score here on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Tigers' Ivan Martinez rounded out the visitors' scoring with an unassisted goal 43 minutes in.

"We had a better outing today, although the scoreboard didn't show it," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "Once again, we played pretty hard, but our fitness level isn't where it needs to be yet. We're still moving players around, looking for the right combinations.

"Hopefully, we'll get a couple more players eligible in the coming weeks."

Hector Garcia had five saves in goal for the Tigers.

Prescott, now 0-2, hosts Irrigon on Tuesday.

