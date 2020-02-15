OAKESDALE — The Prescott Tigers had their chances here on Saturday, but they couldn't hold their late lead over the second-seeded Oakesdale Nighthawks and lost a 60-55 prep basketball postseason heartbreaker.
"Oakesdale is a good team, but so are we," said Tigers coach Allyn Griffin. "We had chances to win, but we gave them too many second chances; I made a couple of decisions that backfired and we missed twelve free throws."
The Tigers battled the Nighthawks to a T in the first quarter, but came alive in the second frame and took a 24-20 lead into the locker room.
Oakesdale wouldn't led them hold that lead, though.
The Nighthawks surged their way back over the second half, taking the lead early in the final frame and refusing to let Prescott gain enough momentum to take it back. They would outscore the Tigers 27-19 in the fourth quarter to claim the win and move to the 1BSE title game.
"Our guys seriously played their hearts out and I believe we may see [Oakesdale] again," Griffin said. "Oakesdale is a tough place to pick up a win, and if we see them again, it will be on a neutral court with higher stakes."
Omar Velazco and Victor Garcia each scored 17, while team captain Jonathan Cardenas added 13 of his own.
"I trust this group of guys so much," Griffin added. "I can't wait until the next opportunity to watch them work."
That opportunity will be on Friday at Walla Walla Community College's Dietrich Dome, as Prescott (12-7, 8-3 1BSE) will have a loser's-out game against the Pomeroy Pirates (6-15, 5-7 1BSE) on Friday, set for 4:30 p.m. The winner will the loser of the championship game for the runner-up spot.
Nighthawks 60, Tigers 55
PRESCOTT (55) — Velazco 17, Garcia 17, Cardenas 13, Hernandez 4, Ayala 4.
OAKESDALE (60) — M. Hockett 21, K. Hockett 13, Bober 10, Henning 6, Anderson 6, Shrope 4.
Prescott;8;16;12;19;—;55
Oakesdale;11;9;13;27;—;60