SPOKANE — Prescott lost its prep soccer match here Saturday, falling to St. George's 4-0.
Tigers goalie Ivan Martinez made six saves, but the St. George's attack never let up.
The Dragons jumped ahead in the 12th minute, tripled its lead by halftime, and then finished off Prescott with a late insurance goal.
"We faced a quality opponent today, and obviously, we're not there yet," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "But the guys played the whole 80 minutes and never quit.
"We had a couple of chances, but failed to convert. "