SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The first Prescott volleyball match since 2019 saw a string of hard-fought battle Thursday here at Sunnyside Christian.
But each time, the Tigers came out on the short end (25-23, 25-22, 25-22).
"I was impressed with our play," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "We hadn't even scrimmage yet in practice. We found our rhythm at times throughout the match and improved from set to set."
Several of the Prescott girls put in strong performances after such as long offseason, Young said.
He highlighted "the outstanding play" of senior setter Karina Quiroz, who topped the team in serving and assists.
Prescott also had senior outside hitter Frida Gonzalez and senior middle blocker Jena Rowlette with "the most kill points."
Young credited senior outside hitter Ericka Eulloqui, a volleyball newcomer, for leading the team in passing efficiency.
"I looked at this match as a "jamboree", just trying to understand our rotations and assignments," Young said. "I want to call out the play of our setter, Karina Quiroz. The confidence she showed from the service line was outstanding."
Prescott is next scheduled to host Yakima Nation Tribal School on Feb. 23.