PRESCOTT — Prior to the season, Prescott boys basketball coach Allyn Griffin noted the importance of the first stretch of games for building momentum.
"If we can take advantage of a few of our non-league games early in the season," he noted, "I think that will go a long way towards building some momentum."
His boys seem to have taken his words to heart, as Prescott jumped all over the Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian Lions and never let up en route to a 72-49 win to kick off the season on Friday, then carried that over into a 53-31 rout of the Bickleton Pirates on Saturday.
"We were fortunate to get two home games to open up the season to ease us in," Griffin said. "Both of our opponents played hard, and it feels good to be 2-0."
Griffin was quick to praise his team's dedication.
"Our veterans have stepped up in a big way, both on the court and in helping our bench get up to speed."
The Tigers took the first quarter against MLC by storm, using the entirety of it to put up a 22-5 run, and built the lead into a 36-15 rampart to fend off the Lions' second half adjustments.
MLC would ride sophomore Pierre Boorman and his game-high 32 points to a much better second half, but the Lions were unable to pull themselves back into the game. The Tigers exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter and that was all she wrote for MLC.
Jonathan Cardenas led the Tigers with 29 points, while three others stepped up to score double-digits.
Matthew Patzkowski led the game with four three-pointers, with Cardenas adding one more.
Saturday's game against Bickleton started in much the same way as the game previous, as the Tigers jumped on the Pirates early, going up 18-6 by the end of the first period.
Both teams would play pretty evenly in the midgame, but Prescott would pull away at the end once again, racing ahead for another 20-plus point victory.
Cardenas again led the team in scoring with 21, along with four three-pointers, with Victor Garcia adding another 19 and three from downtown.
"It's just good to see the young guys going out there, having fun, and executing," remarked coach Griffin.
"They practice so hard, and we've still got a long way to go with lots to work on, but it's really good to see them be rewarded for their efforts."
The Tigers will now turn their attention to their first true test of the season, as they will head east to take on Dayton-Waitsburg.
"It's going to be our first big challenge this season," Griffin added.
"D-W is a natural rival for us; they're just down the road and used to be a part of our co-op team. We're looking forward to it."
The game will be held in Dayton, with tip-off set for 5:30 on Tuesday.
Prescott 72, Moses Lake/Covenant 49
PRESCOTT (72) — Cardenas 29, M. Patzkowski 14, Hernandez 13, Garcia 10, Ayala 6.
MOSES LAKE/COVENANT (49) — P. Boorman 32, J. Boorman 10, Robertson 4, Podolyn 2.
Prescott;22;14;8;28;—;72
MLC;5;10;17;16;—;49
Prescott 53, Bickleton 31
PRESCOTT (53) — Cardenas 21, Garcia 19, Ayala 11, Hernandez 2.
BICKLETON (31) — Hanson 7, Cardenes 6, Mains 6, H. Andrews 4, McBride 4, Magana 2, Grippae 2.
Prescott;18;11;15;10;—;53
Bickleton;6;11;8;6;—;31