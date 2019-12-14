YAKIMA — The Prescott High School boys basketball Tigers had a weekend to forget.
They hung tough with the Garfield-Palouse Vikings for the first half on Friday, but faded down the stretch as the Vikings pulled away for the 46-32 win, then couldn't make enough plays to overcome a tough Riverside Christian team and dropped the game 58-53.
"This was one of the only times this year where we weren't ready to play," commented coach Allyn Griffin. "And that's my fault. I have to give us a better opportunity to compete."
The Tigers played tight to the Vikings for the first half of the game, running their offense through their three star seniors, Jonathan Cardenas, Victor Garcia, and Miguel Ayala. The two teams traded blows in the first two periods to a 25-25 deadlock at the half.
The Tigers would manage just seven points the rest of the way, though, while the Vikings would continue running their offense as efficiently as they did in the first half. By the time the fourth period started, the Tigers were down eight and could not claw their way back.
Cardenas led the Tigers with thirteen points, while Garcia and Ayala added nine and eight, respectively.
"Hats off to Gar-Pal," Griffin said. "Their guys played hard tonight. I have to do a much better job of getting us ready."
They were, indeed, better prepared for their Saturday game with Riverside Christian.
The Tigers were overwhelmed early, as the Crusaders took a 35-23 lead into the locker room, but Coach Griffin's halftime adjustments gave them new life in the third period, as they scored twenty points in the quarter to tie the game at 43 with one quarter to play.
In the end, though, they ran out of gas, and the Crusaders improved to 4-0 on the season, dropping the Tigers to 2-3 on the season.
Stats were unavailable for this game, as was Coach Griffin for comment.
The Tigers will take a week before they travel to Touchet for a conference game with the Indians. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Tigers 32, Vikings 46
PRESCOTT (32) — Cardenas 13, Garcia 9, Ayala 8, Velazco 2
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (46) — B. Jones 23, A. Jones 9, Hawkins 6, Orr 2, Dugger 2, Bankus 2, Anderson 2
Prescott;11;14;2;5;—;32
Garfield;14;11;10;11;—;46
Riverside Christian 58, Prescott 53
PRESCOTT (53) — Cardenas 18, Velazco 11, Garcia 10, Ayala 6, Osorio 4, Sanchez 2, Hernandez 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN (58) — McKee 16, Rivera 16, Belaire 6, Myers 4, Bazaldua 4.
Prescott;9;14;20;10;—;53
Riverside Christian;12;23;8;15;—;58