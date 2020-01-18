PALOUSE — The Prescott High Schoo boys basketball team split its weekend series with Colton and Garfield-Palouse, beating Colton handily on Friday, 65-51, but dropping their result with Gar-Pal 61-41.
"These were two tough games," Tigers coach Allyn Griffin said. "We played well versus Colton and benefited from our home crowd, but Gar-Pal was just the opposite."
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 15-9 lead by the end of the first period, then added three more to their lead to carry a 29-20 lead into the half.
The second half saw them open their lead up even further, as the Tigers scorched the Colton defense for 18 in each of the final two frames and coasting through the final few minutes to launch themselves into contention for the top spot in the 1BSE.
"It was a great team win," Griffin said. "We swarmed a very quick team defensively while shooting almost 47 percent from the field."
Victor Garcia led the Tigers with 28 points, 18 of which came from downtown, and Jonathan Cardenas added 19 more.
As coach Griffin noted, though, Gar-Pal was not such a jovial experience.
With both Prescott and Gar-Pal being 5-1 in the 1BSE prior to the game, the winner would share the district lead with Oakesdale.
But it was not to be for the Tigers on Saturday.
"Gar-Pal shot really well and we missed ten free throws," Griffin said. "And that wasn't all; our defense sputtered at times and we struggled to put together any nominal runs."
The Vikings jumped out to an early 16-8 lead, and despite Prescott's efforts to claw back into the game, Gar-Pal stepped on their throats in the fourth stanza, scoring 25 to close out a tough result for the Tigers.
Griffin was quick to take responsibility for the loss.
"It was a classic demonstration of being out-coached. We had a chance to win six in a row and take over first in the league, but I didn't have the guys adequately prepared. That's my fault, and I'll get better."
Garcia led the team with 18 points, while Omar Velazco tacked on nine more.
Individual stats for Colton were not available.
The Tigers will next take the court at home against district rival Touchet, with tip-off slated for 7:30 on Friday.
Tigers 65, Wildcats 51
COLTON (51) — N/A
PRESCOTT (65) — Garcia 28, Cardenas 19, Velazco 10, Hernandez 6, Ayala 2.
Colton;9;11;9;22;—;51
Prescott;15;14;18;18;—;65
3-pt field goals — Prescott 8 (Garcia 6). Fouls — Prescott 10 (Velazco 3).
Vikings 61, Tigers 41
PRESCOTT (41) — Garcia 18, Velazco 9, Cardenas 6, Ayala 6, Hernandez 2.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (61) — Jones 21, Jones 16, Hawkins 14, Anderson 10.