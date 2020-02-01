PRESCOTT — The Prescott High School boys basketball team put its tough result against Oakesdale behind it this weekend, starting by crushing Pomeroy 71-53 in their own house on Friday, then coming back home to knock off St. John-Endicott 58-47 the next day.
"Those were two solid performances for us," said Tigers coach Allyn Griffin. "This group of guys have excelled in all areas and I am so proud of them. They're a very cerebral group and they're beginning to "think" the game so it becomes a team of five leaders on the floor; our five starters in Cardenas, Velazco, Garcia, Ayala, and Hernandez are the team leaders, and the younger guys are taking notes and following their lead."
The Tigers jumped on the Pirates early and were able to coast out the first of the weekend in style, walking away with an eighteen-point win at a time where regaining lost momentum is of paramount importance leading up to the playoffs.
They did much of the same thing the next day against the Eagles, jumping out to a quick lead, then extending it to double digits and refusing to let their opponent wriggle their way back.
It was impossible to overlook the weekend that Jonathan Cardenas had, in particular.
"Cardenas had a tremendous weekend," Griffin said. "30 against Pomeroy and 25 against St. John. But equally important is his energy level on defense. His level of intensity raises the level of everybody on the floor."
Pomeroy's stats were not available for the Tigers-Pirates game.
With the pair of wins this weekend, Prescott has moved to 8-3 in 1BSE play and still holds an outside shot of moving past Oakesdale for the second-place slot with precious few games remaining before the playoffs.
Their next league game will find themselves in Colton on Saturday to close out their season. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m.
Tigers 71, Pirates 53
POMEROY (53) — N/A
PRESCOTT (71) — Cardenas 30, Garcia 17, Ayala 12, Velazco 8, Hernandez 4.
Pomeroy;11;9;16;17;—;53
Prescott;18;22;17;14;—;71
3-pt field goals — Prescott 4 (Garcia 2). Fouls — Prescott 11 (Ayala 3). Rebounds — Prescott 25 (Garcia, Hernandez 7).
Tigers 58, Eagles 47
PRESCOTT (58) — Cardenas 25, Ayala 12, Velazco 8, Garcia 8, Hernandez 3, Osario 2.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT (47) — Greenhalgh 10, Ty. Harder 8, T.J. Harder 6, Stach 6, O. Swannack 5, Molina 5, Campbell 4, Walker 3.
Prescott;14;17;15;12;—;58
SJEL;11;9;12;15;—;47
3-pt field goals — Prescott 3 (Cardenas 3). Fouls — Prescott 8 (Cardenas, Garcia 3). Rebounds — Prescott 29 (Cardenas 14).