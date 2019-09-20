PRESCOTT — Perennial state powerhouse Oakesdale made short work of Prescott, defeating the Tigers in straight sets 25-11, 25-14, 25-12, in a Southeast 1B prep volleyball match here on Thursday.
The Tigers ended up with their third straight SE1B loss, keeping them winless.
“It is always tough to play the state champs,” Tigers coach Bob Young said. “Hats off to Oakesdale. They didn’t make many mistakes.”
The Tigers will regroup on the road Saturday for the Rosalia Spikefest Tournament.
“I liked our effort,” Young said. “The next challenge is to sustain that consistently. We’re at the Rosalia tourney on Saturday. A full day of competition will help us improve.”
Vianey Granados shined against Oakesdale as she gave the Tigers four aces, two digs, and two kills.
“Our goal was to compete,” Young said. “I think we did that for most of the night. Our inexperience showed at times, but we’re learning as we go.”