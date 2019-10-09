OAKESDALE, Wash. — Perhaps still stinging from last Thursday’s straight-set loss at Pomeroy that knocked them out of first place in the Southeast 1B League prep volleyball standings, the Oakesdale Nighthawks made short work of Prescott here Tuesday.
At least for two sets.
The Nighthawks overwhelmed the Tigers 25-7 and 25-9 in the first two sets.
But to their credit, the Tigers pushed back in the third set before losing 25-23 for their seventh consecutive league defeat without a victory.
“We showed good energy tonight from the first serve even if the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that,” Prescott coach Bob Young said. “Overall we worked on some things within the match that will serve us well in the future.
“We have Garfield-Palouse coming up on Thursday,” the coach added. “The last time against them, we went down to the last set. I’d like us to continue the battle and come out with a fight.”
The Tigers, who are now 4-7 on the season, will be on the road again for Thursday’s match against a Vikings team that is 2-6 in league matches and 3-7 overall following Tuesday’s four-set loss at Touchet.
Next up for Oakesdale is a Thursday match at St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse.
Junior outside hitter Frida Gonzalez scored three kills, put up three digs and had one serving ace for Prescott. Senior outside hitter Vianey Granados had seven digs to go with three kills and a pair of aces, and junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette contributed three kills, a pair of blocks and one ace.