PRESCOTT — It took five sets, but Garfield-Palouse managed to escape town here Tuesday night with a hard-earned Southeast 1B League prep volleyball victory over spunky Prescott.
The Vikings won the opening set 25-21 but the Tigers fought back for a 25-17 win in the second. Gar-Pal regained the upper hand 26-24 in the third set only to have Prescott claim the fourth set by an identical 26-24 tally.
The visitors then eked out the victory with a 15-9 advantage in the deciding fifth set to level their season record at 2-2 with their first league win in three tries. Prescott slipped to 0-2 in SEB1 play and 1-2 for the season.
“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Tigers coach Bob Young said. “Only two points separated the teams over the course of the match.
“We got off to a chaotic start but settled down in the first set. Just to finish within four points was a tribute to our effort.”
Senior outside hitter Vianey Granados put up eight digs, contributed four kills and delivered one service ace to lead the Tigers. Junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette recorded four blocks, three kills and three aces, and sophomore middle Angeles Avala added two kills and a pair of blocks.
“We committed 16 service errors, and the difference in the match was our serving,” Young noted. “If that was cut down, we would have come out on top.
“But kudos to Vianey Granados, who played her heart out. And Adelita Benito and Jena Rowlette gave us tough serving when we needed it, with Jean finishing out the fourth set with three good ones.”
Prescott returns to action here Thursday against Oakesdale while Garfield-Palouse returns home to entertain Touchet. Both are league contests.