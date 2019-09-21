TROUT LAKE, Wash. — The defending state soccer champions evened their record here Saturday in soccer action.
Prescott scored early and often to down Trout Lake, 7-2.
The Tigers wasted little time in settling this one.
Victor Garcia earned a penalty kick and buried it for a 1-0 Prescott lead two minutes into the match.
Jayson Castillo scored twice in a five minute span, once in the 21st minute and another in the 26th minute.
Garcia found Jaime Escalante, who finished and Prescott led 4-0 early in the second half.
Hector Garcia added the fifth Tiger goal in the 52nd minute and Omar Velazco made it 6-0 in the 54th minute.
Trout Lake broke through in the 62nd minute on a goal by Rain Norman.
Jonathan Cardenas ended the Tiger scoring with a goal in the 74th minute.
Trout Lake’s David Garcia converted a corner kick in the 75th minute to run the final to 7-2 Tigers.
The Tigers improve to 2-2-0 and travel to College Place to battle WWVA Tuesday.