PRESCOTT — Colton took the measure of Prescott in straight sets here Thursday night in a Southeast 1B League prep volleyball match.
The visiting Wildcats prevailed 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 to run their record in league matches to 6-4 and improve to 12-5 overall. The Tigers remain winless in league matches at 0-9 and fell to 5-9 for the season.
“I know it’s weird to say in a loss, but that was some of the best-sustained volleyball we’ve played all year,” Tigers coach Bob Young said. “I loved our energy, effort, pursuit, and our commitment to the ball.
“Every girl contributed,” Young added. “I’m, glad we got there and the girls know what it feels like.”
Junior outside hitter Frida Gonzalez had seven digs, four kills and one serving ace to lead Prescott. Junior middle blocker Jena Rowlette also registered four kills to go with two blocks and one ace. And sophomore middle blocker Angeles Avala killed three balls and recorded two blocks.
“Our juniors — Frida Gonzalez, Jena Rowlette, Karina Quiroz and Adelia Benito — continue to raise their games,” Young said. “I hope we can carry this over into our next match.”
The Tigers travel to Touchet Tuesday to face an Indians team that is 3-6 in league and 6-6 overall following Thursday’s 25-14, 25-15, 25-14 home loss to St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse. Prescott will then entertain St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse next Thursday and close out its season at Pomeroy on Oct. 29.
Next up for the Wildcats is a home match against first-place Pomeroy on Tuesday before finishing up the regular season on their home court vs. Touchet on Thursday. The Pirates, who swept St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 Thursday night on the Eagles’ home floor, are 18-2 overall and a perfect 9-0 in conference matches.