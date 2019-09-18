PRESCOTT — Jayson Castillo’s five goals led Prescott to its first victory of the soccer season, 10-1, over Irrigon in non-league play here on Tuesday.
The Tigers (1-2 record) also had Jaime Escalante score twice while teammates Omar Velazco, Miguel Ayala and Emmanuel Sanchez joined in the spree.
Castillo finished the day with two assists, and Antonio Hernandez had one.
Ayala also shared goalie duties with Hector Garcia, and the two combined to make five saves.
The first 70 minutes of action saw Prescott mount a 9-0 lead.
Irrigon mustered its lone goal in the 72nd minute, about the same time Escalante added the final Prescott point.
The Tigers look for another win on Saturday afternoon when they next play at Trout Lake starting at 1 p.m.