LEWISTON — Jayson Castillo scored two goals for defending state soccer champion Prescott in their 2019 season opener against Lewiston here on Thursday.
His first, off an assist from Omar Velazco, tied things up in the 35th minute.
But Lewiston came back to score four in a row, and evenutally handed the Tigers a 5-2 loss.
Prescott goalie Miguel Ayala ended up needing to make seven saves in defense of the Tiger net, and Hector Garcia came on to make another two saves.
But Lewiston jumped ahead in the 16th minute.
Velazco helped Castillo even the score at 1-1 shortly before halftime, but Lewiston soon went back on top in the 41st minute.
Lewiston added three more goals in the second half before Castillo netted his second goal, unassisted, with regulation down to its 76th minute.
The Tigers look to bounce back on Saturday in Yakima, taking on Riverside Christian starting at 1 p.m.