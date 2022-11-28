Prescott and Walla Walla Valley Academy had players named to the 1B/2B Central/Eastern Washington Boys Soccer All-League team following the season.
Prescott's Brandon Caro, Hector Garcia and Vicente Garcia were named to the team.
Walla Walla Valley Academy's Connor Castleman was also named to the all-league team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.