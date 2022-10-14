PRESCOTT — Prescott's Tigers downed Southeast 1B League rival Yakama Tribal, 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, and 25-17, on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The win improves the Tigers' record to 10-6 overall, 5-2 in league play.
The Tigers were led by senior setter Naomi Virgen with 10 aces, nine kills and eight digs; junior outside hitter Monse Hernandez with five aces, seven kills and eight digs; senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal with three aces, six kills, two blocks and five digs; and junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra with eight aces, six kills and 10 digs.
"We put it all together in the first two sets tonight," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "That's the best we've played all year from the service line, in serve receive, and in our attack.
"We were challenged mentally in the third set," he said. "I'm glad we were. We've been working on our mental toughness, being able to flush out mistakes, re-setting ourselves, and getting focused. That challenge gave us the chance to believe in ourselves and trust each other. In the fourth set, we showed our grit by playing Tiger volleyball and finishing on top.
"Naomi (Virgen) played the best and most complete match of her career here," Young said. "She delivered pressure serves and attacks. She made a lot of heady plays. That was good to see. Alexa (Madrigal), Fatima (Becerra) and Monse (Hernandez) played steady throughout the night. We're peaking at the right time. We've got Liberty Christian at home next week. We're looking to settle the score with them after our five-set loss there."
The Tigers host Liberty Christian on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.