PRESCOTT — Liberty Christian won a Southeast 1B League volleyball match over Prescott here on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
The Tigers, now 10-7 overall, 5-3 in league play, next go to Touchet on Thursday.
Prescott was led by senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal with three aces, six kills, three blocks and eight digs, senior setter Naomi Virgen with five aces, six kills and nine digs, junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra with five aces, five kills and eight digs, and junior outside hitter Monse Hernandez with four aces, five kills and 10 digs.
"I'm so proud of the team," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "We left it all out on the court. That was one of those matches where you play your best, and let the chips fall where they may. They just didn't fall our way.
"Hats off to Liberty Christian," he said. "They are a tough team with some dominant hitters. We can't match up size-wise. We improved on all the things we needed to since our last match: limiting errors, serving tough, and covering the court.
"We are getting better at the right time of the year, Young said. "Alexa had a great match in the middle. She got her hands on lots of balls to help our defense. Naomi is peaking and Fatima and Monse are digging and scoring for us. We need to take care of business against Touchet on Thursday."
