PRESCOTT — Sunnyside Christian took a Southeast 1B District 9 Grape Division volleyball victory from Prescott here on Tuesday, Oct. 25, but the Tigers wrapped up third place and a postseason berth.
The Knights won the match, 25-22, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23.
The Tigers finish SE1B regular-season play at 6-4, 11-8 overall, to finish in third place.
"Now we start the playoffs next week," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "This is the first time in my coaching here that we've made it in. Congrats to this team for fighting through the challenges. We're always undersized and have to outlast our opponent for success.
"I'm happy for the girls for the chance to keep on playing," he said. "Most likely, we'll go to Pomeroy next Tuesday to take them on in Round 1. We'll be up for the task."
The Tigers were led by junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra with a season-high 13 aces, four kills and eight digs, junior outside hitter Monse Hernandez with five aces, seven kills and nine digs, and senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal smacked three aces and had nine kills and eight digs.
"Another tough loss," Young said of Tuesday's loss. "The girls played hard, but came up short. We outscored them by four points for the match, but didn't finish in the last few rallies of sets one and two. Those were key.
"We made some unforced errors at the wrong time and gave them confidence," he said. "Congrats to Sunnyside Christian, they played well. It was a heavyweight fight all night.
"Our two seniors played well, Naomi (Virgen) and Alexa (Madrigal)," Young said. "Alexa was a powerhouse in the first set. She developed a foot injury in the second and it limited her ability to jump. She gutted it out. Naomi had flashes of scoring and serving."
