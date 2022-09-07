UMATILLA — Prescott's high school varsity boys soccer team won its first match this season Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Tigers crushed Umatilla in an 11-0 rout.
Adrian Rubio led the Tigers attack with his hat trick while teammate Vicente Garcia added two goals and an assist, Brandon Caro scored twice, Jose Garcia had a goal and two assists, Jaime Escalante had a goal and an assist, and the Tigers also had scores from Pedro Reyes and Diego Vasquez.
It all started with Caro scoring in the 11th minute.
"It was great to get a game," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "We needed it after a long, hot pre-season training. The team really showed up today ready to play."
Hector Garcia made a save for the Tigers while recording the shutout.
The Tigers next play Tuesday, Sept. 13, at La Grande.
"We have much to improve upon although today's score doesn't show it," Grimm said. "We're also very thin on numbers, and of course, that is a real concern.
"Hopefully, we'll get a few more players eligible in the next couple of weeks."
