PRESCOTT — Prescott's soccer team won an 8-2 Southeast 1B League decision over visiting Walla Walla Valley Academy here on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
For Prescott, Adrian Rubio put the Tigers on the scoreboard first at the 3:13 mark, followed by Pedro Reyes at 11:20, Rubio again at 17:30, Jonathan Gonzalez at 21:42, Jose Garcia at 37:07, Eduardo Valdovinos at 44:37, Rubio with his hat trick at 48 minutes, and Vicente Garcia at 60:26.
Walla Walla Valley Academy scored on a free kick at 20:40, and added a goal in the 25th minute.
"It was great to get a few more bodies in a uniform," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "Having six different players scoring is a well-balanced attack. But we still have challenges going into the final two weeks of our regular season. Our focus and concentration level, in all moments of the game, must improve. We tend to mentally drift from our team concepts. Somehow, we have to sustain our composure for the full 80 minutes."
The Tigers, now 4-2-0 in league play, 5-4-0 overall, next host Saint George's on Saturday.
