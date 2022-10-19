PRESCOTT — Prescott's soccer team won a non-league decision over McLoughlin's junior varsity squad, 6-0, here on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The victory lifts the Tigers' records to 6-5 overall, 4-3 in Southeast 1B League play, as they head to Riverside Christian in Yakima on Thursday.
Prescott's Jose Garcia quickly got the Tigers on the board with a goal 1:15 into the match, with Adrian Rubio scoring the first of three goals at the 20:10 mark, Vicente Garcia made it 3-0 at 37:20), before Rubio scored at 43:12 and 68:12, and Diego Vasquez closed out scoring at 76:49.
Hector Garcia had two saves in goal for the Tigers.
"We scored some goals, but we must improve our overall play going into the league and state tournaments," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "Our possession was a bit better tonight, and we had higher quality balls played forward. We're still making too many fundamental mistakes in various phases of the game. We will keep working."
