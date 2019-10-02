PRESCOTT — The Prescott Tigers entertained Mac-Hi’s junior varsity boys soccer team here Tuesday and came away with a 5-0 victory to improve their season record to 5-2.
The Tigers will face another Greater Oregon League jayvee squad on Thursday when they travel to La Grande.
Omar Velazco got the scoring started here Thursday in the 20th minute off a corner-kick assist from Brandon Caro. The Tigers’ second score was on own-goal charged to Mac-Hi’s Roja Hernandez in the 42nd minute.
And Adrian Rubio’s unassisted goal six minutes later made it 3-0.
Then the duo of Antonio and Kevin Hernandez went to work. Kevin assisted Antonio for a goal at 56 minutes, and Antonio was credited with an assist on Kevin’s score in the 71st mintue.
Prescott goalkeeper Miguel Ayala was credited with three saves on the day.