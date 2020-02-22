The Prescott High School Tigers had some work to do after losing a basketball heartbreaker at Oakesdale last week.
With one more loss, the Tigers would find themselves out of the playoffs and short of the state playoffs.
The Pomeroy Pirates came ready to play, as well. Having had two cracks at the Tigers already, the Pirates were well-prepared and looking for another chance at the Garfield-Palouse team that sent them to the play-in bracket.
The Tigers seized the momentum early, though.
Prescott employed an unorthodox box defense in the Pirates’ backcourt, frustrating the Pirate guards and forcing turnovers, then did their job on the boards to take an early 12-4 lead.
Pomeroy wasn’t about to let their early frustrations get to them, though.
They responded in kind, running a trap defense and forcing turnovers of their own, while their shooters spotted up in the holes in the Tigers’ zone and grilled Prescott for the next quarter and a half.
The Pirates would take a 26-23 lead into the locker room, despite being down as much as thirteen in the early goings.
But all was not lost for the Tigers.
“These boys have matured so much,” coach Allyn Griffin said. “They’ve played together for so long, and they’ve figured out when to press and when to back off.”
And once the second half started, the Tigers started pressing forward again.
Just as the Pirates took a page from Prescott’s book on defense, so too, did the Tigers co-opt Pomeroy’s offense.
The Pirates refused to let Tigers’ star forward Jonathan Cardenas do so much as get near the ball, so rather than force-feed it to him, Prescott decided to use Pomeroy’s insistence against them.
They isolated Cardenas on the far end of the court, forcing a game of four-on-four in the half-court. With one pair of players taken out of the frame entirely, the Tigers found it much easier to move the ball, as the Pirates’ tight man defense left plenty of space for each player to work.
“They’re such a cerebral group,” Griffin said. “And Cardenas is such a huge key to what we do; we can’t play as fast or as tight without him. You saw that on the court; he’s such a born leader that he makes calling the game easy. And that’s true with all five starters we have.”
The Tigers’ defense locked down tight, as well, allowing just 15 points in the second half and creating some key fastbreak points to help Prescott pull away.
Victor Garcia led the Tigers with 23 points on the night. Omar Velazco added 15.
For the Pirates, Trent Gwinn led the way with 20, while Brandon Fruh tacked on eight.
The next night, the Tigers were determined to take out the Garfield-Palouse Vikings, District 9’s regular season champion, now standing between Prescott and a trip to Spokane for the state tournament.
It wasn’t to be for the Tigers, though.
Prescott started hot, outscoring Gar-Pal 11-4 in the first frame, but the Vikings roared back through the rest of the game, routing the Tigers by eleven in the second, five in the third, and another ten in the fourth to close out a 50-31 shellacking.
The game wasn’t quite as one-sided as the score might indicate, though.
“We played really hard and really well all game long,” Griffin said. “I picked up two technicals, as did one of our players, and that’s not acceptable, but I thought they were all 50-50 calls; they could have gone either way. Even then, the difference between winning and losing is never because of a bad call.”
The Tigers still had opportunities to pull back into the game as late as the fourth period.
“I think after the foul calls, we just lost morale and ran out of gas as a result,” Griffin said. “It’s very frustrating to go out like that.”
“All that having been said, I thought we played a phenomenal season,” he said. “The boys superseded my expectations all year long. There aren’t a lot of teams that can play just five or six guys most every game and still have a shot at the state tournament. That’s a credit to their maturity and their tireless work.”
Jonathan Cardenas and Omar Velazco each scored eleven for the Tigers on the night.
Prescott will graduate four of five starters; Miguel Ayala, Omar Velazco, and All-League First Team players Victor Garcia and Jonathan Cardenas.
In short, the Tigers will be more or less starting over next season.
“We don’t have the numbers for next year yet,” Griffin said. “We’re going to have to work hard in the offseason, and we will definitely take our lumps next season. We just have to keep building.”
The Prescott Tigers finish the season at 14-8 overall, 9-3 in district play, and leave a legacy as a consummate example of team chemistry and tireless work ethic.
Tigers 53, Pirates 41
POMEROY (41) — Gwinn 20, Fruh 8, Stallcop 7, Bartels 4, Kimble 2.
PRESCOTT (53) — Garcia 23, Velazco 15, Cardenas 7, Hernandez 4, Ayala 4.
Pomeroy 12 14 6 9 — 41
Prescott 17 6 17 13 — 53
3-pt field goals — Pomeroy 3 (Fruh 2); Prescott 8 (Garcia 5). Fouls — Pomeroy 9 (Gwinn, Kimble, Maves 2); Prescott 8 (Cardenas 3).
Vikings 50, Tigers 31
PRESCOTT (31) — Cardenas 11, Velazco 11, Garcia 6, Ayala 3.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (50) — B. Jones 23, Hawkins 9, A. Jones 7, Orr 7, Anderson 4.
Prescott 11 10 6 4 — 31
Gar-Pal 4 21 11 14 — 50