PRESCOTT — Prescott advanced in postseason soccer play with a 10-0 shutout of visiting Moses Lake Christian Academy here on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Tigers now head to Spokane to face St. George's School on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Prescott opened scoring when Eduardo Valdovinos found the back of the net 2:56 in.
Jose Garcia had a hat trick in the match, scoring at the 8:49, 23:32 and 60:28 marks.
Vicente Garcia scored at 14:48 and 17:54, with Adrian Rubio scoring at the 10:18 mark, Esteban Sanchez scored at 39:57, Jonathan Gonzalez scored at 28:48, and Hector Garcia at 53:40.
