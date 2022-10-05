PRESCOTT — Lewiston came to town and won a 3-0 soccer decision over Prescott here on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Teddy Kessler scored all three of the Blue Devils' goals, at the 15:30, 17:25 and 76-minute marks.
For the Tigers, Hector Garcia had four saves in goal.
"We're struggling right now with injuries and low numbers," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "But the guys hung in there and played hard. Lewiston is a quality program with strong varsity and JV squads. We'll do our best to survive the rest of the week, hopefully get healed up some, and get back after it."
The Tigers, now 3-2-0 on league play, 4-3-0 overall, next have an alumni game on Saturday in Prescott.
(0) comments
