MOSES LAKE — Prescott's soccer team had little trouble dispatching Moses Lake Christian Academy here on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 14-0.
Pedro Reyes led all scoring with four goals for the Tigers.
Vicente Garcia also added two goals and six assists.
Prescott, now 2-1-1 overall, 3-1-1 in league play, next play at Upper Columbia Academy on Friday in Spangle, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.