PRESCOTT — Prescott's soccer team handed visiting Moses Lake Christian an 11-0 defeat here on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Tigers improved to 6-3-0 in league play, 8-5-0 overall with the victory, and they head to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Thursday.
Eduardo Valdovinos got Prescott on the board 45 seconds into the match with the first of his three goals.
Jaime Escalante added to the Tigers' lead at the 8:40-minute mark, followed by Valdovinos' second goal at 19:38, and Brandon Caro's score at 26:29.
Jonathan Gonzalez then took a feed from Vicente Garcia at the 38-minute mark, with Adrian Rubio getting into the action seven minutes later followed by Valdovinos' third goal at 45:27).
Rubio scored his second goal at 50:28, followed by Diego Vasquez (56:00), Garcia (74:00) and Mauricio Osorio (78:00) rounding out Prescott's scoring.
"We shared the ball pretty well, and played out from the back much cleaner," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "We seem to be getting at the right place at the right time in our schedule. Now we must sustain our momentum."
