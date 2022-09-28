PRESCOTT — The homestanding Tigers dropped the opening set of a Southeast 1B League volleyball match to DeSales on Tuesday, Sept. 27, but Prescott came back to win the match in four.
The Tigers won 20-25, 25-19, 28-26 and 25-20.
"That was a great team win," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "Hats off to DeSales as they kept coming at us. I'm so proud of the girls. They showed grit and togetherness to battle from behind all night.
"We were out of sync in the first set and gave them too many points off unforced errors," he said. "We took command in the second set and finished with confidence.
"In both the third and fourth sets we got behind early, 6-12 in the third and 4-11 in the fourth. The girls showed what they are made of by crawling back in and finishing the sets.
"Fatima helped us with a great run from the service line in the third with Naomi finishing it off, then Taylor caught fire in the fourth to ignite us to victory," Young said. "I'm glad we defended our home court and came away with the win in a hard-fought match."
"The Irish fought hard, and had opportunities to take control of the match throughout the second, third and fourth sets," DeSales coach Steve Ruthven said. "We just did not take advantage of those opportunities. Prescott played well and earned the win.
"Helen Hellberg Wison played excellent on defense and continued her accurate passing on serve received," Ruthven said. "Heidi Scott had a strong offensive performance with 15 kills and 90% serving. Leah Ruthven had a balanced game with two kills, two aces on 84% serving, two digs and five assists."
The Tigers were led by senior setter Naomi Virgen with five kills, seven aces and 12 digs, junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra with four kills nine aces and six digs, and sophomore middle blocker Taylor Heffington with five kills and six aces.
The victory improves Prescott's record to 6-5 overall, 1-1 in league play, as the Tigers next go to Yakama Nation Tribal on Thursday.
DeSales next hosts Sunnyside Christian, also on Thursday.
"We will learn from this match, work on the areas needing improvement and come out stronger against Sunnyside Christian on Thursday," Ruthven said.
