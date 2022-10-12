Momentum is an infamously fickle, impish force in volleyball, known there more than in any other sport for switching its allegiances without rhyme, warning or reason.
This was certainly the case for the bulk of a crucial Southeast 1B Grape Division match between Prescott and host DeSales on Tuesday, Oct. 11, which saw momentum hoarded by the visiting Tigers for the first two sets, seized back by the home Irish for the next two sets, and then disappear, leaving these worthy foes to battle through an impossibly close, stare-down finish that neither squad deserved to lose.
In the end, Prescott survived, capitalizing on its third match point when a DeSales hit sailed long for a 25-20, 25-18, 16-25, 22-25, 18-16 victory that clinched a sweep of its season series against the Irish and solidified its hold on third place in the Grape.
“It was really important to win that one,” Tigers head coach Bob Young said. “We want to get to the playoffs, and we’d prefer to be in the third spot (rather than fourth), so we don’t face (Wheat Division leader) Oakesdale.”
The final moments of Tuesday’s two-plus hour match were exceptionally tense.
The fifth set was tied at 12-, 13-, 14-, 15- and 16-all, and Prescott (9-6, 4-2 in league) had chances to win twice — and DeSales (2-4 in league) once — before the Tigers scored three straight points to erase a 16-15 deficit and escape.
An ace by Kimberly Escalante gave Prescott its first lead of the final set, 14-13, but a missed serve on the ensuing match point gave DeSales, which had opened the fifth by taking a 6-1 lead, new life.
An Irish hitting error made it 15-14 Prescott, serving for the match.
But DeSales ninth-grader Anniston Jimenez’s ninth kill knotted it at 15, and an ace by junior teammate Regina Nelson put the Irish, who had opened the match by falling behind 2-0 in sets, on the verge of a massive comeback victory.
“We fought very hard. We could have just said ‘Hey, we’re down 0-2, let ‘em run,’” DeSales head coach Steve Ruthven said. “But we started to play with a little confidence and execution.”
Prescott survived long rallies on the next three points. Crucially, the Tigers avoided any service errors in scoring points 17 and 18.
“If you can serve well, you’re gonna be okay,” said Young. “This really came down to avoiding mistakes.”
Four missed Prescott serves earlier in the fifth set had threatened to unravel the visitor’s tremendous body of work from the service stripe in the first two sets.
The Tigers were 23-of-25 serving with six aces in the match’s opening set, which more than compensated for a 9-4 DeSales advantage in kills.
Escalante, the Tigers’ junior setter, had two aces and served seven points during a 9-1 Prescott run which opened a 20-7 lead.
The Tigers methodically pulled away in the second set, opening leads of 12-5, 18-11 and 24-17.
Senior Naomi Virgen had a pair of aces and a kill, and Fatima Becerra Luna and Monse Hernandez two kills apiece to help the Tigers take what seemed like a commanding 2-0 set lead.
But the Irish had other ideas.
DeSales monopolized the serve in set three, opening by serving 10 of 10.
Irish senior Tayle Mooney had two aces and Regina Nelson a kill as DeSales brewed a 17-10 lead.
Down the stretch in set three, Irish sophomore Heidi Scott had kills on points 21, 24 and 25.
“We gave them some confidence in the third set, and they took it into the fourth,” Young said.
“We do have improving confidence in our ability to put the ball down,” added Ruthven. “We just need to focus. When our passing gets tight, it takes away from our offense. We relaxed (in the third and fourth sets), and that improved.”
Scott kept it rolling in the fourth set.
After Prescott erased an early deficit to tie the set 18-11, Scott smacked kills for DeSales’ 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 25th points.
The Tigers survived set point, down 24-20 and 24-22, but could not stop the Scott barrage — and found themselves staring at the prospect of letting a 2-0 lead in the match flutter away.
They summoned enough grit to survive the fifth.
“We’re still trying to learn to finish,” Young said. “So many different players stepped up for us.”
Escalante was 15-of-15 serving with three aces for Prescott. Luna served 10 of 11 with two aces and two kills, Hernandez was 8 of 9 with four kills and an ace, and Virgen 14 of 17 with four aces and two kills.
Scott led all hitters with 10 kills to pace the Irish. She also had a block and two aces. Juniors Nelson and Leah Ruthven each added three kills and three aces. Mooney had a kill and served five aces, and Tori Kimble, a sophomore, added two kills and an ace.
The Irish finished the match with just one senior on the floor.
“We’re still young overall,” coach Ruthven said. “The girls had a lot of heart. They fought really hard. That showed high character. Our hats are off to Prescott.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.