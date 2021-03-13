It took four sets, but Prescott was able to outlast DeSales 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, and 27-25 on Saturday in the Irish gym.
Saturday's triumph brought Prescott's final season record to 7-3.
"It was a hard-fought match," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "Prescott had to overcome an initial deficit in each set."
The Tigers rallied to take set two after being down 10-1 and 14-3, Young said. Jena Rowlette served out the match to seal the victory and Frida Gonzalez finished off the fourth set in similar fashion, Young said.
The Tigers' middles shined on Saturday, Young said. Jena Rowlette had seven kills, 11 aces, and two blocks. Angeles Ayala had 12 kills with a .545 hitting percentage and two blocks. Senior setter Karina Quiroz set 20 assists.
"I'm so proud of the fight in these girls, Young said. "We didn't serve very well (committing 18 errors), but we still played hard. We stubbed our toes out of the gate in every set and fell behind. But what a second set comeback though! That was Tiger volleyball at its best, playing with grit and intensity.
"Jena served lights out," Young said. "Her ability to deliver in the clutch is off the charts. Kudos to the Irish. They didn't fold and came back strong to make it a match right down to the wire. I'm glad Frida came up big to finish off the fourth after struggling early on.
"This group of girls competed well all season long and pushed Prescott volleyball into a new era of high expectations for the program," Young said. "I'm proud to be their coach."