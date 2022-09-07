COLTON, Wash. — Prescott's high school varsity volleyball team lost its first match this season Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Tigers fell in straight sets at Colton by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-12.
Monica Castillo tallied three kills, five digs and an ace for the Tigers while teammate Amy Valle had five kills, and Alexa Madrigal added three kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
A non-league match out of the way, the Tigers will next play Saturday, Sept. 10, at a tournament in Helix, Oregon.
"This was our first match of the season," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "Unfortunately, we weren't at full strength and some girls needed to play out of position.
"We started out well in the first set. We matched Colton point for point. As the match progressed, things we haven't practiced yet kept popping up and took away from our momentum.
"Hats off to Amy Valle. She volunteered to switch sides and play on the left for the first time.
"Monica Castillo brought us energy all night long and she passed effectively in serve receive and on defense.
"Alexa Madrigal played her first match in the middle and had a few kills.
"We have a tournament on Saturday. I think that will help us find ourselves and take a step forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.