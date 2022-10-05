RICHLAND — Prescott lost Southeast 1B League volleyball match to Liberty Christian here on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13, 15-7.
The Tigers are now 7-6 overall, 2-2 in SE1B League play.
The Tigers were led by senior setter Naomi Virgen with five aces, four kills and nine digs, junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra with four aces, seven kills and eight digs, and senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal with eight aces, five kills and seven digs.
"Tough loss," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "We played Tiger volleyball in the first two sets, serving aggressively, playing smart and forcing errors, then we lost our way in the third set and didn't recover.
"Liberty Christian has some power hitters from the left side and middle," he said. "We can't match up size-wise to most teams. They gained confidence and we couldn't put them away. We had chances in the third set.
"We have the opportunity to learn from this loss," Young said. "This team has demonstrated their grit in come-from-behind wins against DeSales and Yakama Nation Tribal. We'll have Liberty Christian again in a couple of weeks at home to show that grit again."
The Tigers next host Touchet for another league match on Thursday.
