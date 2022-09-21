PRESCOTT — Prescott defeated the College Place junior varsity squad here in straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Tigers won the match 25-14, 25-12, and 25-23.
"That was a team effort, easily the best we've played all year from the service line, to serve receive, defense, and to our offensive attack," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "We were focusing on communicating with each other in more effective ways and it showed in our performance.
"I like how it went despite being short-handed and players playing out of position," he said. "I especially am proud of how the girls came back in the third set after being down at the end, 22-21. They put balls away with confidence when it counted. Kudos to senior Naomi Virgen, as she had a decisive kill and pressure serves in that finish."
The Tigers were led by junior setter Kim Escalante with six aces, 22 assists, and four digs, with sophomore outside Amy Valle getting five kills and two aces, and senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal with nine kills, four aces and 11 digs.
"We start league play on Thursday," Young said. "I hope we ride this wave into it."
Prescott, 5-4 overall, opens Southeast 1B League play on Thursday at Sunnyside Christian.
