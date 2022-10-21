YAKIMA — Prescott took a 4-2 soccer victory over Riverside Christian here on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The win leaves the Tigers with a 5-3-0 Southeast 1B League record, 7-5-0 overall, as they host Moses Lake Christian on Tuesday.
Brandon Caro got Prescott on the scoreboard first, scoring off a corner kick at the 18:15 mark.
Vicente Garcia made it 2-0 at 23:19, Eduardo Valdovinos added to the lead at 41:04, and Adrian Rubio rounded out the Tigers' scoring at 74:40.
Riverside Christian's Tyler Colby and Jacob Fry scored in the second half.
Tigers goalkeeper Hector Garcia had three saves in the game.
"We played a little tentative at times today," Prescott coach Mark Grimm said. "We were too worried about bad bounces on a rough field. We always seem to struggle finding our rhythm here. But we got the win and feel pretty good going into our last week of regular season."
