ROSALIA — Prescott's high school volleyball team participated in the Rosalia Round Robin Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the Tigers finishing 4-2 on the day.
Prescott defeated Tekoa/Rosalia, Chesterton, Garfield-Palouse and Valley Christian.
Prescott is now 4-3 overall.
On Saturday, the Tigers were led by junior outside hitter Monse Hernandez with 13 kills, 11 aces and 15 digs; junior setter Kim Escalante with 45 assists, seven aces and five digs.
Prescott senior Naomi Virgen smacked nine kills, and had 11 aces and six digs; senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal had 11 kills, six aces and two blocks; junior outside hitter Fatima Becerra recorded 12 kills, seven aces and 14 digs; and sophomore Yosi Esquivel came up with 15 digs.
"We had a good day," Tigers coach Bob Young said. "The girls had fun, found themselves a bit more, and it was reflected on the scoreboard. We were able to get our starters on the floor together to iron out some communication issues. We still have a lot of stuff to work on.
"We have one more preseason match before we start league play," he said. "I'm hoping these games today provided the foundation for that."
Prescott next hosts College Place's junior varsity on Tuesday.
