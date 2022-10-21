TOUCHET — Prescott defeated Touchet's volleyball team in straight sets on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Tigers won 25-11, 25-12, 25-21.
Prescott is now 11-7 overall, 6-3 in Southeast 1B League play.
The Tigers were led by senior middle blocker Alexa Madrigal with eight aces, 10 kills and eight digs, junior outside hitter Monse Hernandez with six aces, seven kills and six digs, and freshman outside hitter Yesenia Eulloqui with five aces, three kills and four digs.
"Tonight was about taking care of business," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "The girls knew to play at our level, play Tiger volleyball and play with high confidence. Touchet is young and getting better. They played hard. But that was a rare victory for us on their court and we'll take it.
"Alexa had another great match," he said. "She's swinging well and scoring a lot from the middle. We played some subs in the third set and got behind. She almost single-handedly willed us back into it and finished it from the service line.
"I was pleased with the play of Yesi," Young said. "She stepped in for injured Fatima Becerra and gave us solid play. Monse once again was a back-bone to our offense with good passing and hitting. We have Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday. We're getting better and looking forward to our rematch."
Prescott hosts Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday for Senior Night.
