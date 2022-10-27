COLLEGE PLACE — Prescott's high school boys soccer team won its Northeast 1B/2B League match Thursday, Oct. 27, at Walla Walla Valley Academy, as the Tigers picked up a 5-0 victory.
The Tigers (9-5-0 overall) improved their league record to 7-3-0, ranking them third out of six teams.
They next play Tuesday, Nov. 1, hosting Moses Lake Christian Academy in a district playoff scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
"It's loser out from here on out, but I feel we're ready to make the run," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said.
The Tigers go into the postseason on a four-game winning streak, capped by the rout at WWVA.
Vicente Garcia and Adrian Rubio each scored twice for the Tigers while teammate Jonathan Gonzalez notched their other goal.
Prescott goalie Hector Garcia recorded three saves in the shutout.
Gonzalez tallied their first goal in the 36th minute.
"We came out a little flat, but picked up the intensity in the second period," Grimm said. "Our midfield probably played their best game so far this season even though we still turned it over too much."
