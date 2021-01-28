The more things change, the more they stay the same for prep athletics in Washington and Oregon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so much up in the air still,” McLoughlin High athletic director Chris Meliah said on Tuesday.
“We want to get the kids out there,” College Place AD Kenneth James said. “We would like the kids not to miss out on an opportunity to connect with coaches and players, even if there’s no competition.”
Much the same at DeSales High School.
“We are currently planning to start our fall sports Feb. 1 in line with the WIAA sports calendar,” Irish athletic director Nick Hazeltine said in an email. “While we are in Phase 1 our practices will be limited to follow the guidelines set for Phase 1. Our hopes are to hit Phase 2 at some point, so we can give our student-athletes full practices and competitions for our fall sports. The unknown is when that will happen, so our goal is to be as prepared as we can for when we do hit Phase 2.”
At Walla Walla High, the hope is that practices for fall sports can begin on Monday.
Blue Devil summer-session practices come to an end this week, and athletic director Dirk Hansen said coaches hope to have teams ready for competition when, and if, the region is transitioned to Phase 2.
“If we get to Phase 2 following all WIAA guidelines, we’ll have fall sports teams up and running and competing,” Hansen said. “It all depends on the region and transitioning from Phase 1 to Phase 2.”
Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) athletic directors have been setting up schedule scenarios for fall sports that include possible postponements, he said.
“The MCC ADs have done a great job creating multiple schedules in case we get pushed back,” Hansen said. “We have a lot of excited kids that are really looking forward to reconnecting with coaches and their peers.
“The thing I’m most proud of is how hard we’ve all worked to make this as safe as humanly possible,” he said. “We’ve been following WIAA guidelines to a T. It’s been really great seeing our summer-session coaches and kids adhering to those rules.”
There are still some hurdles to clear before practices can being on Monday, Hansen said, but the Blue Devils want to as prepared as possible for practices and competition.
“As ADs, we’re trying to prepare for every possible scenario,” he said. “We’re trying to get something going for these kids, extracurricular activities are important for these kids.”
Cross country will be competing in Phase 1, as it is considered a low-risk sport.
And in the MCC, there will be a bit of an overlap between the fall season, spring season and then the winter season.
In the end, how prep athletics in Washington’s South West Region can proceed depend on COVID-19 metrics that are released each Friday.
“Every Friday, when the numbers come out, ADs are chomping at the bit to see them and hoping they’re in our favor,” Hansen said. “It all depends on where we’re at in phases.
“Our district nurse has done a fantastic job of guiding our way,” he said. “Our fall coaches are ready to go, safety protocols are all in place, and we’re excited to get going.”
Right now, the entire state of Washington is in Phase 1 of restrictions.
That means fall high- and moderate-risk sports like football and volleyball can practice, but aren’t allowed to compete against other schools.
At College Place, practices for all fall sports begin Feb. 8, with cross country able to compete several weeks later.
In Oregon, the Oregon State Activities Association (OSAA) is slated to have an update on the status of contact sports on Feb. 5, with outdoor practices slated to begin on Feb. 8.
Last week, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) pushed all winter sports to the third season of play, and Oregon schools are in the same situation.
Each region is Washington is now on its own to switch phases amid the pandemic, depending on each region’s metrics.
And individual leagues are free to set their own seasons and protocols.
The South Central Athletic Association (SCAC), which includes College Place, has instituted three six-week, non-overlapping seasons, James said.
That means football, volleyball, girls soccer and cross country are set to begin practices on Feb. 8, with the season concluding on March 20.
If the region moves up to phase 2, outdoor low- and moderate-risk sports may begin competing during that time frame.
The second, spring season, runs March 22-May 1 for baseball, softball, boys soccer, golf, track and field, and tennis.
And the third season, winter sports of boys and girls basketball and wrestling, is slated for May 3-June 12.
“I do have some hope for fall sports to compete, other than cross country, but we’ll see how the trend is going to go,” he said.
James pointed out that the Hawks have a new website with updates at cphawksathletics.com.
At Mac-Hi, Meliah said outdoor practices will get student-athletes preparing for seasons, though the Pioneers won’t be competing against traditional Greater Oregon League opponents.
Schedules have been prepared for competition against schools closer to Milton-Freewater, such as Umatilla, Riverside and Irrigon, he said.
But even travel to those schools presents problems, Meliah said, such as how many people will be allowed on buses.
“Football and volleyball, I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” he said.
Season schedules in Oregon right now are set for Feb. 22-April 11 for fall sports, April 5-May 23 for spring sports, and May 10-June 27 for winter sports.
Meliah did say that intramural competitions, at the least, are planned.
“We’ll do something within our school,” he said.