HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School came out of the volleyball chutes here Saturday ready to go. The Blue Devils swept Hermiston 3-0 in Mid-Coloumbia Conference volleyball action.
The Blue Devils coasted to a 25-13 win in the opening set, outlasted the Bulldogs 26-24 in set two, and finished the Bulldogs off 25-19 in the final set.
Hannah Hair led the way for Wa-Hi. At the net, Hair blasted 13 kills and posted four blocks. At the serving line, Hair posted one ace.
Monica Miller with 13 assists and Becky Merca with 10 assists were the main directors of the Wa-Hi offense. Kaiya Lynch added five kills to the Blue Devil offense. Mya Wood led the Wa-Hi returners with five digs.
“We are happy to start the season off with a win,” Blue Devil coach Tracy Rotert said. “Hermiston has a fantastic libero who was getting a bunch of balls up, which really made us have to utilize all our hitters.
“We showed some great spurts of play but also found some things we need to continue to work on,” Rotert continued. “We had a lot of first game jitters but were able to play through, play together, and get the win. I am excited to see where we go throughout the season.”
Wa-Hi, 1-0 in the MCC, opens its home season Tuesday when Hanford visits for a MCC counter.
Pioneers compete at
Helix Volleyball Tournament
HELIX — The Mac-Hi Pioneers fought valiantly in the pool play stage of the Helix Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, losing a close match to Imbler 24-25, and falling short 21-25 against Pine Eagle.
They rebounded in the back half of the morning bracket, winning twice against Riverside by scores of 25-14 and 25-23.
They faced stiffer competition in the afternoon bracket, losing to Cove in a two-set match by scores of 22-25 and 11-25.
“We have our ups and downs like any team and are working on having fewer dips in our play,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “But all-in-all, it was a good day for the team.”
Cambree Chester collected 156 assists throughout the six sets in total, while teammates Jaycee Deal and Emma Leber followed through with ten and seven kills, respectively.
Abby Richwine sent eight blocks back across the net throughout the day.
TigerScots compete against top
volleyball teams at East-West Showdown
HEPPNER — Weston-McEwen’s volleyball team competed against some of the best the westside of Oregon could offer at the East-West Showdown here on Saturday.
Three teams from the eastside squared off with three from the west in the tournament.
The TigerScots opened with a 25-6, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 12-5 loss to Vernonia.
They then fell to St. Paul, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.
And then they picked up a 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-5 win over Irrigon.
“We played three of the tougher teams around,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Vernonia is a top-three team in the 3As, St. Paul is an outstanding 1A team, and Irrigon’s only loss has been to us, and they’re a 3A playoff team.”
Carli King had six digs, 17 assists and two aces in the tournament for W-M, with Ellie Scheibner gathering 17 digs, 34 assists and six kills.
Cloe Davis smacked 22 kills to lead the TigerScots in that stat, and blocked three shots.
Trinity Hearn picked up 10 digs, 18 kills, nine blocks and eight aces, Kendra Zink had seven digs and nine kills, Jesse Manning had 23 digs and 19 kills, and Bailey Munck had five digs, six kills and led W-M with 10 blocks.
Emma Olson was 35-of-36 serving with one ace, as well as 33 digs, and Carrie Hazen was 51-of-53 serving with five aces and 39 digs for the TigerScots.
“It was a really good day of volleyball for us,” White said. “We had ups and downs, but some good volleyball. It was a chance to see the level we want to compete at consistently, and see that we have the chance to compete at that level.”
The TigerScots next head to Walla Walla Valley Academy for a match at about 6:30 p.m.
Blue Devil swimmers in top 10
at Richland Twilight Swim Meet
RICHLAND— The Wa-Hi girls swim team competed in the first meet of the season, the Richland Twilight Swim Meet, held at George Prout Pool in Richland, on Friday.
Only 22 of 33 Wa-Hi swimmers had enough practices to compete in this early season, jamboree-style swim meet with about 200 athletes from all Mid-Columbia Conference schools.
Although the meet was not scored, Wa-Hi had several relays with top 10 finishes.
In the first swimming event of the meet, the 200 Freestyle Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Rylee Hale, Ciera Griggs, Sydney Tacheny and Alana Miller placed second with a time of 1:54.38.
In the 200 Breaststroke Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Grace Anderson, Ciera Griggs, Calla Harrison and Hallee Yaw placed second with a time of 2:41.64.
Wa-Hi’s “B” squad of AnnaMarie Elmenhurst, Audra Zanes, Lauren Adams and Liana Osterman placed 5th with a time of 3:02.09.
Wa-Hi’s “C” squad of Mary Kennedy, Naomi McLaughlin, Oliva Tapp and Emmalee Johnson placed ninth with a time of 3:26.11.
In the 200 Butterfly Relay, Wa-Hi’s “A” squad of Hallee Yaw, Rylee Hale, Alicia Gonzalez and Alana Miller placed third with a time of 2:13.67.
“Although Wa-Hi’s top swimmer, school record holder Laurel Skorina, is out for a majority of the season recovering from an injury, we had several girls finish in the top 10 in their individual events,” Wa-Hi swim coach Nancy Rose said.
Freshman Alana Miller won the 50 Backstroke (31.38) and placed second in both the 100 Backstroke (1:07.65) and the 50 Butterfly (30.88).
Senior Rylee Hale won the 50 Freestyle (27.23), was sixth in the 50 Butterfly (33.40) and finished seventh in the 50 Backstroke (35.19).
Senior Hallee Yaw came in second in the 50 Freestyle (27.94), third in the 50 Butterfly (30.98) and finished fourth in the 50 Breaststroke (35.90).
Sophomore Ciera Griggs was eighth in both the 50 Freestyle (29.67) and the 50 Butterfly (34.63).
Senior Sydney Tacheny placed ninth in the 50 Freestyle (30.35).
Sophomore Mary Kennedy placed ninth in the 50 Backstroke (38.08).
Freshman Audra Zanes placed ninth in the 50 Backstroke (38.12).
Wa-Hi’s next competition is the Wenatchee Invitational on Saturday.
Hawks, Pioneers run at Runner
Soul XC Fest in Hermiston
HERMISTON — College Place and McLoughlin opened the cross country season here Saturday in Runner Soul XC Fest action.
The Hawk boys took home ninth place with 221 points. West Valley of Yakima, led by individual winner Brayden Packard, who covered the 5,000 meter course in 16:07.64, won the boys team title with 47 points.
For the Hawks, Joshua Courtney led the way with a 22nd finish in a field of 103 runners.
Courtney ran a 19:00.32. Edgar Cazarez finished 45th for the Hawks in 20:07.97. Azaiah Garcia (20:22.56), Eli Durand (20:48.82) and Dallin Hawkin (21:06.00) rounded out the Hawk scoring members.
“We are young on the boys side with no seniors on the varsity,” Hawk coach Darin Durand said. “Courtney (19:00.32) finished two minutes better than last year’s Hermiston race.
“This young group is working hard and pushing each other. We are much deeper as a boys team. There is going to be lots of competition each week to see who wears the varsity jerseys.”
Mac-Hi’s top finisher was Bryan Abrego who ran a 19:02.77 to finish 23rd. The Pioneers other runner in the top 75, Ethan Jones, finished in 21:44.54.
On the girls side, Kennewick went one, two in the 5,000 meter race to claim the girls title with 37 points. Geraldin Correa won the race for the Lions in 19:42.54.
Teammate Macy Marquardt came home behind Correa in second with a 20:49.5 run.
The Pioneers scored 226 points to finish ninth. Mekenna Simpson led the Pioneers with a 30th place finish in 24:52.24.
Angeles Flores ran a 25:40.06 to finish 42nd. Brooklin Warne (29:04.69), Jessica Hernandez (29:53.73) and Ashley Jones rounded out the Pioneers girl scorers.
The Hawks did not field a full team, but Eleonora Frokic led the Hawks with a 20th place finish in 23:39.77.
Lena Weaver came home 54th in a run of 28:09.90 over the 5,000 meter course. Dacia Kasenga ran to 64th for the Hawks in 29:43.53.
“We had excellent performances from seniors Ele amd Dacia,” Durand said of his girls team. “Lena had a strong race for a girl who never raced a xc race before.
“No matter what, the Hawk runners (boys and girls) know we are a team and we will support each other regardless of results,” Durand summarized. “I’m delighted to work with wonderful runners.”