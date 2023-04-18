Postseason hopes have been rejuvenated on the Walla Walla High School varsity fast-pitch softball team now that the 2023 Blue Devils have finally fielded the starting lineup they envisioned heading into this year.
Less than three weeks remain on their regular season schedule — and the Blue Devils were just dealt another setback Tuesday, April 18, with Mid-Columbia Conference frontrunner Richland handing them an 8-2 loss in Walla Walla at Murr Sports Park — but they refuse to throw in the towel.
"No one on this team, not a single one of them, has given up," said Arch McHie, who returned to coach them this year when Jason Postlewait was diagnosed with a cancerous brain the same week of their first game March 11.
Five weeks into this season now, the Blue Devils have their overall record at 1-10.
The loss to Richland may have been their fourth in a row, but the Blue Devils battled to the very end. They intend to put up a similar fight in their quest for a spot in the postseason tournament.
Of the four Class 3A teams in the MCC, only the top three will qualify. Both Kennewick and Southridge are already two games up on the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi may find itself challenging Hermiston for the last berth these last two weeks. But then again, anything can happen in such a narrow four-team race.
Just two more 3A matchups remain on the Blue Devils regular season schedule, and both are single games against Kennewick. The first will take place this coming Tuesday at Murr, and that is to be followed by a rematch April 27 in the Tri-Cities.
But first, the Blue Devils look to regroup Friday, April 21, when they host 4A Pasco in a doubleheader starting around 3 p.m.
"We will get better, I promise you that," McHie said. "We're going to surprise as we continue to move forward. We're going to get better. We'll make the postseason, and we'll make some noise.
"I truly believe this team is significantly better than its record."
The loss of Postlewait threw the Blue Devils into disarray at the start of this season when their new head coach was forced to step away so he could undergo surgery March 23 in Seattle.
Postlewait remains part of the team however, even as he now begins chemo and radiation treatments.
"We had dinner Sunday," McHie said. "We talked. We desperately wants to be here.
"He's still an active part of everything that we do."
In the meantime, the Blue Devils look to bounce back with a strong second half to this season.
Undefeated Richland went to the fourth inning only up 3-0 went it rallied for five runs to put the game out of reach.
Up until the fourth however the Blue Devils had threatened to jump Richland, and they would keep on creating opportunities — even as late as the seventh inning, when Richland was three outs short of an 8-0 win.
Lauryn Bergevin and Zoe Hardy had both singled in the first, but Richland left them stranded on base.
Richland escaped another threat in the second inning after Tea Hamm singled with one out, Anna Delarosa walked, and they both advanced on an Emily Meliah bunt.
Back at it in the third, Hardy walked and Raquelle Justice singled with one out only to have Richland again keep them scoreless.
The Blue Devils finally scored in the seventh as Bervegin dropped a blooper into shallow center field, legged out a double, and then raced home on a Sara Justice screamer down the right field line.
Raquelle Justice would drive Sara home with another clutch hit before Richland was able to finish the game.
"Today was the first time all season that we've had what we envisioned our starting lineup to be as far as the kids having various other activities or illness," McHie said. "I think, as far as that goes, we did well.
"There's some things we can fix. Our bats didn't come through today like we'd been anticipating."
Despite the disappointment of missed scoring opportunities, the Blue Devils defense turned in several exciting plays.
The highlight may have been a Bergevin doubleplay at her shortstop position in the late innings when she snatched a would-be hit and then fired to Sidney McCauley at first base ahead of the retreating runner.
"When we're on it, we're on it," McCauley said.
Hardy stepped up to pitch all seven innings for the Blue Devils.
The right-hander helped force undefeated Richland to scratch out its runs early on, and then delivered perhaps the most resounding hit of the day with her double to left-center field in the bottom of the sixth.
"It was a lot of fun challenging ourselves against a team like that," Hardy said.
Blue Devils potential was on display.
They are optimistic as the chase for a playoff spot kicks into high gear.
"We just need to play together more as a team," Bergevin said. "One thing can get all our energy up. We need to maintain that."
