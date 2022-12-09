PASCO -— Poor weather and road conditions forced postponement of a scheduled Mid-Columbia Conference boys and girls basketball doubleheader between Walla Walla High School and the host Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 9.
The games have been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, according to Chris Ferenz, Wa-Hi athletic director.
The girls varsity game will tip of at 5:45 and the boys contest will follow at 7:30.
The Blue Devils girls are 1-2 and are coming off a 68-40 home victory over Moses Lake on Tuesday night. At the same time, Wa-Hi's boys slipped to 1-1 after a 65-58 overtime loss on Tuesday at Moses Lake.
