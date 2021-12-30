POMEROY — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team bested the eight that braved inclement weather to compete in its annual Christmas tournament Thursday, Dec. 30, with Braedyn White, Walker Flynn, Lane Shawley, and Nick Hastings all placing in the top three of their respective weight classes.
White won all four of his matches in 182 for the Pirates, coming away with a coveted Santa Hat, while Flynn went 4-1 to place second in 145 and Shawley was 2-1 on his way to second place in 138. Hastings ended up third in 182 with his 2-2 mark.
Coaches voted White the most outstanding wrestler for the whole tournament, and the Pirates added a team title with Wilbur/Creston/Keller second, Union third.
"We haven’t had many matches on the season yet, but the guys really showed some good things," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "I was pleased with how aggressive they went at their opponents."
The Pirates next compete Jan. 6 in Colfax.
