COLFAX — All three Pomeroy high school wrestlers won at least one match Thursday, Jan. 5, in Colfax as the Pirates competed at a Northeast South League meet.
Each of the Pirates worked three matches with Peyton Cannon pinning two opponents in the 160-pound weight class while teammate Nick Hastings flattened a foe in 195, and Curtis Winona scored a win in 182.
The day had started with Curtis Winona challenging Jeshua Cwik, a senior at Liberty High who went to state last year and placed fourth.
"Curtis Winona wrestled one of the top competitors in the state at his weight but lost by decision after a tough battle," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said.
The Pirates saw other positives.
"Peyton looked tough going 2-1 on the night," Slaybaugh said. "Nick is wrestling hard and doing a lot of good things."
The Pirates next compete Jan. 12 in Davenport, Washington, at another league meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.