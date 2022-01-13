SPANGLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team competed in a league meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at Liberty High.
Walker Flynn and Curtis Winona pinned every opponent they faces, Flynn going 3-0 in the 145-pound weight class and Winona was 2-0 in 170.
Lane Shawley won his first two matches in 132, finishing 2-1, while both Tyler Slaybaugh (145) and Braedyn White (182) went 1-2, each pinning one of their opponents.
"The boys continue to wrestle tough and aggressive," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "We had some hard fought matches and not all of them went our way. Walker Flynn continues to impress. Curtis Winona is also looking tough.
"Everyone gained good experience tonight with some tough matches."
The Pirates will next compete Saturday in Ritzville, Wash., at the Bronco Invite.
"At this point in the season, we are just looking for opportunities to learn and grow so that we can peak come postseason," coach Slaybaugh said.
