COLBERT, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team competed Saturday, Jan. 14, at Northwest Christian High as Nick Hastings, Curtis Winona and Peyton Cannon each took home a medal for the Pirates in the Crusader Classic.
Hastings placed second in the 195-pound weight class, as did Winona in 182, while Cannon was fifth in 160.
"The guys all wrestled very well today," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said. "Nick Hastings earned his second medal of the year finishing in second place at 195. Curtis Winona continues to look tough and lost a very close championship match to finish in second place also.
"Freshman Peyton Cannon showed real grit and determination after he lost his first match. He battled back and won four in a row to finish fifth in his 16-man bracket.
"It’s exciting to see the guys improving with each outing as we get closer to post season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.