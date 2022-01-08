COLBERT, Wash. — Walker Flynn and Braedyn White both captured Crusader Classic championship titles in their respective weight classes for Pomeroy's high school wrestling team Saturday, Jan. 8, while the Pirates competed at Northwest Christian High.
The Pirates wound up placing fifth out of 13 teams.
"We had four kids out of six in the finals today," Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. "There was some stiff competition, and these guys showed up and took care of business."
Flynn bested the 145-pound bracket, and White defeated teammate Curtis Winona for the 182 title.
The Pirates also had Lane Shawley placing second in 132, while teammate Nick Hastings won the third-pace match of 195.
"Sophomore Walker Flynn had a great day winning a close match in the finals with a late third round pin," Slaybaugh said. "Winona and White wrestled each other for the 182 pound championship, with White coming out on top in a tough fight."
Meanwhile, the 152 bracket included Tyler Slaybugh pinning two opponents as he went 2-2 for Pomeroy.
The Pirates look to stay strong for their next outing, Thursday in Ritzville, Washington.
"These guys are leaving it all on the mat every match and should be proud of their effort," coach Slaybaugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.