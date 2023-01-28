RITZVILLE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school wrestling team enjoyed a strong outing at its dual tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, in Ritzville, Washington, as the Pirates placed third.
Dual scoring lifted the Pirates to victories over both Reardan and Tekoa-Rosalia.
Nick Hastings pinned one of his opponents for the Pirates in his 195-pound weight class, and teammate Curtis Winona captured another big win in 182.
"Curtis again battled league rival Jesh Qwik (of Liberty High)," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said. "The match was tied 7-7 when Qwik injured his ankle during a shot by Winona, resulting in an injury default."
Next, the Pirates compete Feb. 4 in Pomeroy as they host the postseason district tournament. The top four kids in each bracket will advance to regionals the following week in Readan, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.